Marilyn Manson once rejects Joe Exotic's approval request for Governor

In the Instagram post shared by Marilyn, the star of the & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; He informed the rocker that he is running for the Oklahoma governor and is requesting permission to use his name as an endorsement.

Star of the "Tiger King" Exotic Joe I ask Marilyn Manson to back him up when he ran for the office of Governor of Oklahoma in 2018.

Released last month (March) on Netflix, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma, and the docuseries proved to be a great success among fans of the streaming service. in blockade during the coronavirus pandemic.

While currently serving 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, Joe previously ran for Oklahoma governor, and even asked rocker Marilyn Manson to back him up.

On Instagram, the real name of Brian Warner, 51, shared a message that he claims he had previously received from Joe, 57.

"Hello. Thanks for the follow-up. I'm running for the Oklahoma governor and trying to speak for real people for a change and get some people to help with an addiction in this state that nobody cares about," the message read. "Would you endorse me? Don't ask for money. Just to use your name as endorsement."

Marilyn replied, "No, don't screw around with cats."

Joe lost in the primary election on June 26, 2018. He received 664 votes, finishing last of the three candidates running for the position.

Meanwhile, "Saturday night live" regular Kate McKinnon announced last year (19) that he will star in a limited television series, based on the "Joe Exotic: Tiger King" podcast produced by Wondery.

Kate will play Baskin. Dax Shepard Y Edward Norton they are among the stars who have come forward to play Joe.