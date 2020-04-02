Mariah Carey warns her staff against April Fool's jokes

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; My All & # 39; reminds her of & # 39; anyone who works for her & # 39; than her 2010 tweet, in which she said those who tried to 'cheat on her' They are 'so fired', they still apply this year.

Mariah Carey not in April Fool games. The singing diva warned her staff not to tease her on April 1 by mentioning her old tweet from a decade ago, in which she jokingly threatened to fire those who tried to "trick her."

In the 2010 tweet, the "Always Be My Baby" singer wrote: "Be clear … If someone who works for me (even if we're kool) tries to 'cheat on me', he's so fired" . She added in her new post, "FYI … this still applies."

In 2010, Mariah specifically addressed her warning to British producer / director Jasmine Dotiwala. "For the benefit of the hotties in jasminedotiwala, this includes you because technically you have worked for me as a director / producer before. Lol," he added at the time.

Sharing the feeling with Mariah about April Fool's Day, a person me neither. "I warned everyone very soon that I would hit someone." Another agreed with hit maker "One Sweet Day," and wrote, "Damn it! Shouldn't you be kidding your boss anyway, Ig?"

Meanwhile, others took Mariah's tweet seriously. "I can't imagine you saying this is a type of tweet from Cruela De Vil," one commented, comparing her to the villain "101 Dalmatians." Another added: "Mariah's attitude about the top diva is the biggest joke. She can sing but her attitude makes her more than ugly."

However, a fanatic has defended the mother of two children, explaining: "It is a joke that she clearly knows that people make fun of her when she says she is going to fire everyone."

While Mariah is in no mood to mess around on April Fool's day, she has been using her social media accounts to share some positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was one of the artists who performed at the iHeart Radio Living Room Concert for America on FOX on Sunday, March 29 and tweeted after the special: "Thank you for watching me from my home to yours at #iHeartConcertonFOX Sending love to all the local heroes , health workers, and everyone on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic. I hope we have brought a little happiness to your day. "

He also urged his fans to "support @FeedingAmerica and @ 1strcf by donating to these incredible causes."