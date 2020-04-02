Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly reflects on the team's rollercoaster season

Fighting an injury is one of the most difficult things an athlete can face, both physically and mentally. Toronto Maple Leafs defender Morgan Rielly endured that process this season after suffering a broken foot in a blocked shot in January. Eight weeks of rehabilitation and physical therapy later, he returned to the lineup on March 10 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two days later, the NHL season ended indefinitely.

"I am happy to have played one, because I think I would go crazy if I had not played since early January," Rielly said in a conference call with journalists on Thursday. "That was really a long process of trying to heal and trying to stay fit. Eight weeks go by and you're really working hard to come back and then play a game, it's certainly not ideal."

Rielly has distanced herself socially at her Vancouver home since the coronavirus pandemic caused the sports world to stop. He has been using the unexpected free time to reflect on the Leafs' rollercoaster season.

"During a break like this, you have a lot of time to process what happened over the course of the year so far," he said. "You look back and reflect and imagine things go differently, what you liked, what you didn't like, and this is a very good opportunity for players to think a little bit about that kind of thing … but you're also focused on trying to stay in shape should the year resume. So I think it's a mix of trying to stay focused and reflect a little bit. "

There have been many ups and downs for Toronto, which entered the season as a Stanley Cup favorite. Despite a list loaded with offensive firepower, which includes Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, the Leafs were still fighting for their lives in the playoffs when the season stopped a few weeks ago. Rielly is well aware of the team's inconsistency, and it's something he says he needs to improve on.

"With the bad it is always good," he said. "I thought we were responding to the bell at times when we had to face some pretty good teams, and then the casualties were the games where you are supposed to win or you really hope that a good team can win and we don't & # 39 I can't execute that, but I can't really point it out. I think you have to keep in mind that there were positives over the course of the season, and when hockey resumes I think we know we have to do it. Be better and we have to be more consistent. "

Unfortunately, no one knows when, or if, the 2019-20 season will resume. Rielly is no different, but, like all players, he is eager to return to the ice.

"I think that is what we are all asking ourselves right now," he said. "I can tell you that we have calls as a team and as players across the league, and we talk about that sort of thing. There comes a point where it's not really under our control, but I guess the question is, 'What So late? Is it too late? I don't know. I know that as players, we all want to play and have a chance to play in the playoffs, but health comes first. There's no question about it. "