Map submitted to connect Santa Clara County families with meals – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The City of San José has launched a new online map that collects more than 400 locations where food is distributed to families in need in Santa Clara County that endures the hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The map, at SiliconValleyStrong.org, is updated using data from local government agencies, school districts, nonprofit partners, trade associations, and media reports. According to Joel Clark, an information systems analyst for the City of San José, the staff provides "cold enrichment of locations to verify information, as time permits."

The map is intended as a one-stop, one-stop shop where users can easily navigate the maze of food providers to find up-to-date times, types of meals, phone numbers, special instructions, and directions.

The Google Foundation also provided help with analysis and forecasting, analyzing public data, including coronavirus test result statistics, closings of senior centers, and unemployment figures, according to San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"Being able to use models that help us predict and anticipate that need, both the scale and location of that need are critical to us as we are working with more than 400 sites across the county to ensure the need is met." Liccardo said.

The map is part of a regional effort to expand food distribution, as demand increases considerably. Currently, according to Liccardo, 400,000 meals are served daily in Santa Clara County.

Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, has noticed a sharp increase in the number of incoming calls for food aid. Second Harvest plans to open six additional sites next week.

“We have a food connection hotline that generally receives 180 calls per day. Right now, we receive more than 1,000 calls per day. And most are from people who haven't had to ask for help before, but have recently lost a job, "Bacho said.

At the food distribution site at San Jose High School on Thursday morning, volunteers were busy packing lunches in brown bags to pick them up daily.

María Figueiredo came looking for five meals, each bag containing a small pizza, apple, milk, carrots, egg muffin sandwich, orange and juice. Figueiredo said he could not afford to buy all the food from his fixed income from social security.

Thank you very much for helping us. God bless you all, ”said Figueiredo.