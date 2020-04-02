Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown San Francisco; General Suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man sustained fatal injuries early Wednesday morning in an apparent shooting in the downtown San Francisco district, police said.

They shot at 8:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pine Street. Officers responded and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police said a suspect left and they did not have a description of the suspect until Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the apparent shooting should call the Police Department's 24-hour information line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

People who provide information can be anonymous, police said.

