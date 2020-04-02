Man found insensitive inside the bus shelter – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police say a man in his 50s was found insensitive inside a bus shelter.

It happened on Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. in the Woodward Amsterdam area.

Police say the man was 50 and wearing a blue sports jacket, green pants, and black shoes.

Doctors were called to the scene and declared the man dead. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

