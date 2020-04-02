Los Angeles Mayor Urges Everyone to Wear Masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday told everyone in the nation's second-largest city to start wearing masks to fight the coronavirus, but the California governor is not ready to take that idea all over the world. state.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he is focused on keeping people inside. He also announced that the state may need an additional 66,000 hospital beds, 16,000 more than previously predicted, to handle the large number of illnesses expected during the second half of May.

At an afternoon press conference, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had been awaiting advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA On the use of masks, but with the increase in the COVID-19 rate, he had decided not to wait any longer.

The mayor said that the 4 million residents who perform essential tasks, such as shopping for food, should wear homemade, non-medical, or even handkerchiefs, as people in other countries affected by COVID-19 have done.

“To be clear, you still have to stay home. This is not an excuse for everyone to come out suddenly, "Garcetti said.

He also said that people should not wear medical-grade masks, which are rare and necessary for health workers and first responders.

The mayor said that even a "hidden scarf,quot; could delay the spread of the virus and that the masks are also good for reminding people to keep their distance.

"I know it will look surreal," he said, putting on a mask. "We are going to have to get used to seeing ourselves like this … This will be the appearance."

Los Angeles County reported more than 500 new cases Wednesday, an increase of 17% from the previous day.

Garcetti's announcement came after Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser urged people who need to go outside to wear something, including bandanas or neck warmers, to cover their mouths and the nose to protect others and themselves.

The governor was expected to issue guidelines for the masks, but at his own news conference Newsom said he did not believe they should be a substitute for keeping a safe distance from other people and taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

“They are not a substitute for an order to stay home. They are not a call for people to find N95 masks or surgical masks and remove or compete against our first responders, "Newsom said.

Newsom focused on adding thousands more hospital beds than previously stated. He now projects that he will need 66,000 more hospital beds for the expected peak of cases in late May, 16,000 more than his previous projections.

In Riverside County, Kaiser said the virus is spread in drops that can be transmitted through coughs or sneezes, so some type of coverage could help even if it is not a hospital grade mask.

Kaiser issued the recommendation because the fourth largest county in the state was seeing infections increase faster than expected. At the current rate, he said Wednesday he would run out of hospital beds on April 12 and fans by April 26.

"When the situation changes, the rule book changes," Kaiser said in a press release. "We are seeing our numbers increase even earlier than expected, and that means our strategy must also change."

US and global health authorities have said that people who are not health workers should not wear a mask unless they are sick, to avoid infecting others.

The World Health Organization recommended that people caring for a sick relative wear a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed, as long as the person who was ill was unable to wear a mask.

But there has been some conflicting direction. Austria said this week that it would require masks for grocery shoppers. President Donald Trump suggested that concerned people should wear a scarf.

California public health doctor Dr. Sonia Angell said facial coatings could prevent the spread of the virus, but that if misused or mishandled they could lead to infection. They could also lead people to let their guard down and not stay within the recommended distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others.

"When we talk about possible falls, which we must also recognize, it may be that if people are wearing these masks, they feel somewhat immune, they feel like they can get close to other people," Angell said.

Until now, the spread of the virus across the state has been slow enough to give the state time to prepare for an expected increase in cases that could overwhelm hospitals if extreme measures are not taken to keep most people at home and away from others.

The state had more than 9,300 virus cases and 199 deaths reported Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a global account.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Newsom has been talking last week about increasing hospital beds in the state by two thirds to add 50,000 new beds in locations that could include convention centers and arenas to cope with peak demand next month. On Wednesday, that number increased.

"The modeling shows that we will need approximately 66,000 beds by the end of May," Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference with the governor.

Newsom had bad news for parents on Wednesday when he said schools should plan to teach from afar for the rest of the academic year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided similar guidance to the districts on Tuesday night. The decision as to whether students will return to the classroom will ultimately be up to the school districts.

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

