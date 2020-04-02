Los Angeles County Jail Inmates Post TikTok Dance & Go Viral!

The TikTok social media app is not just for kids. Yesterday, MTO News learned that a group of adult men, currently locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail, posted a video from TikTok, showing them doing the Baby Come Give Me Something dance.

Here is the video showing the inmates dancing

Yes, you read it right: the men were locked up when they shot the video.

Cell phones and other video recording devices are prohibited inside all Los Angeles jails. But that hasn't stopped inmates from smuggling smartphones into contraband.

