Los Angeles County Jail Inmates Post TikTok Dance & Go Viral!

The TikTok social media app is not just for kids. Yesterday, MTO News learned that a group of adult men, currently locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail, posted a video from TikTok, showing them doing the Baby Come Give Me Something dance.

Here is the video showing the inmates dancing

Yes, you read it right: the men were locked up when they shot the video.

Cell phones and other video recording devices are prohibited inside all Los Angeles jails. But that hasn't stopped inmates from smuggling smartphones into contraband.

All the men were detained at the Central Men's Jail in Los Angeles.

The jail was built in 1963 and is one of the oldest jails in California County. The Central Men's Prison houses men who are awaiting trial or who have been convicted of crimes.

The Central Men's Prison is also considered one of the largest prisons in the world. In May 2013, along with the adjacent Twin Towers correctional facility, the Men's Central Jail was ranked as one of the top ten worst prisons in the United States, according to reports in Mother Jones magazine.

