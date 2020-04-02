Local woman beats COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – As of Wednesday afternoon there are more than 9,300 cases and 337 deaths across the state. With Southeast Michigan as a warm bed for COVID-19, the number of deaths in the state increases every day, but so is the survival rate.

"I beat COVID-19 and I'm going home," said Chilah Harper, who received her walking papers on Tuesday.

"I parked right there, but I can walk," he said.

She is grateful to be able to leave Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital, where she spent the last 10 days.

"I felt that, as if someone was cutting my air, my chest was very tight, I felt that I was out of breath," he said.

Harper says it was when he knew it was time to take action.

"I decided to drive there and I felt like I was sinking all the way," he said.

That was on March 22. Before that, Harper says he experienced paralyzing body aches and 103-degree fevers for about a week.

After arriving at the emergency room, she was admitted immediately and the staff began receiving critical care. She said the days following this were a complete nightmare.

"On top of me battling pneumonia, sepsis, I was still battling the symptoms of (COVID-19)," said Harper.

She said she started to come to an agreement, that she was not going to leave the hospital alive.

"I had rationed everything in my head because, you know, I knew people were dying and I didn't see any other way for me," said Harper.

But there was another way for her and it is called life.

