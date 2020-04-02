Liverpool songs: lyrics and videos of Anfield's most popular songs

Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in English football and its fans' long list of songs recalls that glory, both past and present.
Reds fans fill Anfield and remote sections of England and beyond, with tickets to see Jurgen Klopp's side as gold dust.
With so many stories and characters involved, a vibrant Kop songbook has been cultivated over the years, and objective He has compiled videos and lyrics of some of the most popular songs sung at the Liverpool games.
If you're heading to Anfield Road this season, go through the list below, but be careful – some of the clips contain strong language.
You can also read about Manchester United's songs, Chelsea's songs, Man City's songs, Tottenham's songs, Arsenal's songs and Everton's songs.
- You will never Walk alone
- Red and white kop
- We will go down the road
- We love you
- We have won it six times
- Anfield Road Fields
- Steve Gerrard
- Poor Scouser Tommy
- Mo Salah
- Salah, Mane, Mane
- Poetry in motion
- Allez, Allez, Allez
- It's Alexander-Arnold
- It's Virgil van Dijk
- Roberto Firmino, sir
You will never Walk alone
When you walk through a storm
Keep your head up high,
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm,
There is a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark.
Walk through the wind
Walk in the rain
Although your dreams are thrown and blown,
Walk, walk, with hope in your heart
And you will never walk alone
You will never Walk alone.
Read more about You will never walk alone here!
Red and white kop
One saturday afternoon
We support a team called Liverpool,
And we sing until we fall
In the famous Spion Kop.
We all live in a red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
We all live in a red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop.
We will go down the road
we'll go
Let's come down the road
When you hear that noise
From the Bill Shankly boys,
We will go down the road!
We love you
We love you Liverpool, we do it!
We love you Liverpool, we do it!
We love you Liverpool, we do it!
Oh Liverpool, we love you!
We have won it six times
Divock scored in Spain
And the reds went crazy
Fourteen years and we are kings of Europe once again
We won it six times
We won it six times
We went to madrid
And he won it six times!
Anfield Road Fields
All around the fields of Anfield Road,
Where we once saw King Kenny play (and he could play!)
Steve Heighway on the wing,
We had dreams and songs to sing
Of glory around the fields of Anfield Road.
Steve Gerrard
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard,
The ball will pass 40 yards,
It's big and it's fucking hard
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.
Poor Scouser Tommy
Ooh, I'm a Liverpudlian
I come from the Spion Kop,
I like to sing, I like to scream
I go a lot!
To support a team that plays in red,
A team that we all know
A team we call Liverpool,
To glory we will go!
We won the league, we won the Cup,
We have also been in Europe
We play the Toffees to laugh,
And it left them feeling blue! 5-0!
1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 4, 5-0!
Rush scored one,
Rush scored two,
Rush scored three,
And Rush scored four!
Mo Salah
Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah!
Running down the wing
Salah, the, the, the
The Egyptian King!
Salah, Mane, Mane
Salah!
Mane, Mane!
And Bobby Firmino!
But we sold Coutinho …
But we have Salah!
Oh, Mane, Mane!
And Bobby Firmino!
Poetry in motion
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la!
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la la la la!
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la!
We are the best soccer team in the country!
Yes, we are!
Allez, Allez, Allez
We have conquered all of Europe,
We will never stop
From Paris to Turkey,
We won the batch of shit!
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,
The fields of Anfield Road,
We are loyal supporters,
We come from Liverpool!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
Read more about Allez Allez Allez here!
It's Alexander-Arnold
He went through Ben Davies, he will never be the same
He has been in Liverpool since he was six years old.
His name is Trent-Alexander Arnold.
Of, of, of, of, of, of, of
It's Virgil van Dijk
He is our middle center
It's number four
Watch him defend
And watch him score
He will pass the ball
Calm down as you like
It's Virgil van Dijk
It's Virgil van Dijk
Roberto Firmino, yes sir!
There is something the Kop want you to know,
The best in the world is called Bobby Firmino,
Our number nine
Give him the ball and he will score every time
Yes sir!
Give the ball to Bobby and he will score.
