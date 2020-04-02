Liverpool songs: lyrics and videos of Anfield's most popular songs

Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in English football and its fans' long list of songs recalls that glory, both past and present.

%MINIFYHTML4dc58d13e435848eeb073216f4b6ed4a11% %MINIFYHTML4dc58d13e435848eeb073216f4b6ed4a12%

Reds fans fill Anfield and remote sections of England and beyond, with tickets to see Jurgen Klopp's side as gold dust.

With so many stories and characters involved, a vibrant Kop songbook has been cultivated over the years, and objective He has compiled videos and lyrics of some of the most popular songs sung at the Liverpool games.

If you're heading to Anfield Road this season, go through the list below, but be careful – some of the clips contain strong language.

You can also read about Manchester United's songs, Chelsea's songs, Man City's songs, Tottenham's songs, Arsenal's songs and Everton's songs.

You will never Walk alone Red and white kop We will go down the road We love you We have won it six times Anfield Road Fields Steve Gerrard Poor Scouser Tommy Mo Salah Salah, Mane, Mane Poetry in motion Allez, Allez, Allez It's Alexander-Arnold It's Virgil van Dijk Roberto Firmino, sir

You will never Walk alone

When you walk through a storm

Keep your head up high,

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm,

There is a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark.

Walk through the wind

Walk in the rain

Although your dreams are thrown and blown,

Walk, walk, with hope in your heart

And you will never walk alone

You will never Walk alone.

Read more about You will never walk alone here!

Red and white kop

One saturday afternoon

We support a team called Liverpool,

And we sing until we fall

In the famous Spion Kop.

We all live in a red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

We all live in a red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop.

We will go down the road

we'll go

Let's come down the road

When you hear that noise

From the Bill Shankly boys,

We will go down the road!

We love you

We love you Liverpool, we do it!

We love you Liverpool, we do it!

We love you Liverpool, we do it!

Oh Liverpool, we love you!

We have won it six times

Divock scored in Spain

And the reds went crazy

Fourteen years and we are kings of Europe once again

We won it six times

We won it six times

We went to madrid

And he won it six times!

Anfield Road Fields

All around the fields of Anfield Road,

Where we once saw King Kenny play (and he could play!)

Steve Heighway on the wing,

We had dreams and songs to sing

Of glory around the fields of Anfield Road.

Steve Gerrard

Steve Gerrard, Gerrard,

The ball will pass 40 yards,

It's big and it's fucking hard

Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.

Poor Scouser Tommy

Ooh, I'm a Liverpudlian

I come from the Spion Kop,

I like to sing, I like to scream

I go a lot!

To support a team that plays in red,

A team that we all know

A team we call Liverpool,

To glory we will go!

We won the league, we won the Cup,

We have also been in Europe

We play the Toffees to laugh,

And it left them feeling blue! 5-0!

1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 4, 5-0!

Rush scored one,

Rush scored two,

Rush scored three,

And Rush scored four!

Mo Salah

Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah!

Running down the wing

Salah, the, the, the

The Egyptian King!

Salah, Mane, Mane

Salah!

Mane, Mane!

And Bobby Firmino!

But we sold Coutinho …

But we have Salah!

Oh, Mane, Mane!

And Bobby Firmino!

Poetry in motion

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la!

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la la la la!

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la!

We are the best soccer team in the country!

Yes, we are!

Allez, Allez, Allez

We have conquered all of Europe,

We will never stop

From Paris to Turkey,

We won the batch of shit!

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,

The fields of Anfield Road,

We are loyal supporters,

We come from Liverpool!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Read more about Allez Allez Allez here!

He went through Ben Davies, he will never be the same

He has been in Liverpool since he was six years old.

His name is Trent-Alexander Arnold.

Of, of, of, of, of, of, of

It's Virgil van Dijk

He is our middle center

It's number four

Watch him defend

And watch him score

He will pass the ball

Calm down as you like

It's Virgil van Dijk

It's Virgil van Dijk

Roberto Firmino, yes sir!

There is something the Kop want you to know,

The best in the world is called Bobby Firmino,

Our number nine

Give him the ball and he will score every time

Yes sir!

Give the ball to Bobby and he will score.