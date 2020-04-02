Littleton officials say the facility & # 39; blocked & # 39; after the cases of COVID-19

Littleton officials are concerned that the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, an assisted living facility, did not follow proper protocols after a worker and a resident there tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, at least 17 people linked to the facility, including a resident who died, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe. The company told the newspaper that of the 16 survivors who tested positive, eight are residents and eight are employees.

%MINIFYHTMLc618c91d0e3485eb0b5a7ac91723701611% %MINIFYHTMLc618c91d0e3485eb0b5a7ac91723701612%

After the employee and resident tested positive, the center failed to cooperate with responding health workers, Jim Garreffi, the city's director of public health, wrote in a letter to the Office of Safety and Quality of Care for Health from the state Department of Public Health. said in a press release. Garreffi said public health officials were "blocked,quot; by the facility in trying to identify close contacts, according to the statement; He asked the state for help.

"Our public health nurse contacted the facility as part of the investigation of individuals to educate them on isolation requirements and obtain a list of close contacts (contact tracking)," Garreffi said in the letter, dated Tuesday March 31. "The facility staff did not come up with the information."

City officials were also concerned about the number of times the fire department had responded to the facility: 18 times to transport 16 patients to local hospitals within a five-day period starting last Friday, according to the statement. . Last year, the department only went there four times a week on average.

"Our main concerns are the safety and well-being of our residents," said city manager Nina Nazarian. “The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented public health emergency, and our public health officials have a duty to protect not only Life Care residents and employees, but also to protect all Littleton residents and our emergency services that undergo medical emergencies. He calls without hesitation or hesitation, putting himself at risk every day. "

The Nashoba Valley facility is operated by Life Care Centers of America, the same company that operates the facility in Kirkland, Washington, where 35 people have succumbed to the virus. In a statement to the BalloonThe company said that facility officials were working with state public health officials, which confirmed the state, and that they had been following the authorities' guidelines.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our residents, nurses, and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak, "the company said. "We will continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.