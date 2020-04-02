Little women fans buzz after seeing water bottles on scene

A bottle of water is getting a lot of attention this week.

While most of us are cooped up in our homes right now, getting acquainted with the Netflix library and our own movie collections, some eagle-eyed fans notice some now-viral details about the new Little woman.

%MINIFYHTML139e7df0e9636d6c504aca37bcb9880613% %MINIFYHTML139e7df0e9636d6c504aca37bcb9880614%

Greta GerwigThe 2019 silver screen adaptation of literary hit classic theaters in December is now available to stream, giving fans a chance to watch it over and over again amid the coronavirus' social estrangement and potentially learn new details.

%MINIFYHTML139e7df0e9636d6c504aca37bcb9880615% %MINIFYHTML139e7df0e9636d6c504aca37bcb9880616%

Such was the case of a fanatic, who went to TikTok to reveal his discovery: in one of the scenes, you can clearly see a glass of drink and a bottle of water behind Timothée Chalamet. Of course, it would not be strange to see a bottle of water or a glass in a library, except for the fact that the film takes place in the 19th century when such things did not exist.

Naturally, it didn't take long for the discovery to send ripples through social media.