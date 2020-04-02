Lewisville Promotes From Within By Appointing Mark McNeal New Fire Chief – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd71dd42421ffed7b2f5f63630ca7498c11% %MINIFYHTMLd71dd42421ffed7b2f5f63630ca7498c12%

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Assistant Fire Chief Mark McNeal has been selected as the new Fire Chief for the Lewisville Fire Department, the city formally announced in a press release on Thursday.

McNeal succeeds boss Tim Tittle, who died of cancer in January.

"I am grateful to Chief Tittle for seeing something in me and for giving me the opportunity to develop myself," said McNeal. "I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to serving the men and women of the Lewisville Fire Department and the people in our community."

McNeal has more than 28 years of experience fighting fire, the city of Lewisville said.

He began his career with the Lewisville Fire Department in 1992 as a firefighter / EMT.

He obtained his Paramedical Certification in December 1995, was promoted to driver / engineer in September 1997, promoted to captain in July 2000, promoted to head of training division in March 2013, and appointed deputy director of operations in June 2014.

"Mark McNeal is a dedicated public servant who led our department through the heartbreaking loss of our Chief and now the challenge of COVID-19," said city administrator Donna Barron. "He has shown me that he is a true dedicated service leader to the Lewisville Fire Department and the Lewisville community."

McNeal holds a Bachelor of Fire Administration and is a Fire Chief and IV Fire Officer with the Texas Fire Protection Commission. Lewisville was his first job in the department, but he also worked as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Sanger for a few years after hiring Lewisville.

"The Lewisville Fire Department has evolved over the years to meet the needs of the communities we serve," said McNeal. "I am especially grateful to the men and women of the Lewisville Fire Department for the support and encouragement they have given me and I want them to know that I am here to serve them and I look forward to what this department will achieve in the future."

McNeal and his wife Kim have been married for 30 years. They have five children and a grandson.

McNeal officially took over as Fire Chief on March 25.