Lesly's team takes advantage of artificial intelligence for infotainment in the car – Latest news

Lesly Peter, 40, considers herself a self-made leader, one who has worked hard to get where she is today. But if there is one thing she is thankful for, it is the constant support she received from her family. "My parents and my husband always encouraged me to pursue everything I wanted to. I think that kind of support system is essential for every woman to realize her dreams," she says.

As a delivery manager in the Thiruvananthapuram office of engineering services firm QuEST Global, he manages software delivery in the automotive industry, managing multiple customer accounts in the United States, Europe, and Japan. During the two decades at the firm, Lesly has not only been a key contributor to developing automotive entertainment and information delivery capabilities with the help of her team of technical architects, but has also helped build a strong partnership with many of the firm's clients and has helped them lead their projects

Automotive infotainment, or in-vehicle infotainment, is an integrated car system that delivers entertainment and information content using audio / video interfaces, touchscreens, and other devices. In the age of technology, it has become a way to give cars a edge and give customers a safer, more luxurious experience. "We are currently working on automotive products and prototypes that take advantage of the latest digital trends such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics and virtualization to deliver an efficient and comfortable user experience for passengers," he says.

%MINIFYHTML3a5f40705919cfe725768a74fd56cf1511% %MINIFYHTML3a5f40705919cfe725768a74fd56cf1512%

Lesly developed an interest in computers at an early age. "I had already mapped out my professional career in school," he says. She pursued a degree in computer science from the Polytechnic Government, Thrissur, in 1999, and joined QuEST Global as an engineering apprentice shortly thereafter. "In about six years, she moved into the role of project leader and began managing the end-to-end software delivery and customer communications, ”she says.



Women must realize their potential and have the confidence to take on challenges and new roles. Try to make families understand and approve of your choices, as your support is paramount Lesly Peter, Delivery Manager, Quest Global

The transition to the manager role came naturally to Lesly. "As challenging as it was, it was an interesting role that required me to move completely to the administration side. But at the same time, I had to stay on top of all the technological developments in the industry," she says.

That is also his advice for aspiring technicians. "In these times, it is important to continue learning and exploring new trends. There is definitely no shortage of resources available to the current generation," she says.

As one of the few female technology leaders in the industry, Lesly says women must realize their potential and have the confidence to take on challenges and new roles. Many times, the family still has the advantage in women's professional decisions. "Try to make them understand and approve of their choices, as their support is paramount," she says.

