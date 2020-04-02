Leslie Jordan Joins Fox Comedy Series "Call Me Kat" Starring Mayim Bialik – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf5cd5f1a2f529a3d98761415ef25250811% %MINIFYHTMLf5cd5f1a2f529a3d98761415ef25250812%

Former The Cool Kids star Leslie Jordan returns to Fox as a regular series against Mayim Bialik in Call me kat (fka Carla), the network's direct-to-series multi-camera comedy, from Big Bang Theory Alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. Jordan also joins Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson in the project based on the BBC series by Miranda Hart. Miranda

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call me kat It focuses on Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who fights against society every day and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to demonstrate that you CANNOT have everything you want, and still be happy. That is why he spent the money his parents set aside for their wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Jordan will play Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the cakes at the cat cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner.

Hunt is an executive producer with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That's wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Emmy winner Jordan was recently seen in a starring role in The Cool Kids, which aired for one season on Fox. His other recent credits include FX American horror story Y Living the dream. Jordan won a Primetime Emmy for her memorable role as Beverly Leslie during NBC's original run. Will and grace, which he recently repeated in the revival of the series. He is represented by the BRS / Gage Talent Agency.