Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey team up to provide free meals during the coronavirus crisis

WENN

The Oscar-winning actor and former host of the daytime talk show join forces to raise funds with a goal of $ 15 million in an attempt to help feed the United States during the covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Leonardo Dicaprio has partnered with Oprah Winfrey raise $ 15 million to keep poor Americans fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of American citizens face difficulties due to the economic shock caused by the virus and the blocking measures implemented to stop its spread.

%MINIFYHTML46da76f4b392fde8c759ce53f684074f11% %MINIFYHTML46da76f4b392fde8c759ce53f684074f12%

On Thursday April 2, 2020, DiCaprio announced that he and Steve Jobs& # 39; widow Laurene Powell jobs They have launched the United States Food Fund to raise money to provide meals to low-income, unemployed and elderly families, with their first charitable partners, the organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

In a statement to the Associated Press, "The reborn"Star said:" In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feeding the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the front line, they deserve all our support. "

According to the organization's GoFundMe page, DiCaprio and Powell Jobs have donated $ 5 million combined, a third of the fund's $ 15 million goal, with Oprah contributing $ 1 million, the Apple corporation contributing an additional $ 5 million and the Ford Foundation with $ 1 million. At the time of the announcement, the fund had raised just under $ 12.3 million.

In addition to contributing $ 1 million, Oprah helped announce fund plans by speaking with the chef. Jose Andres and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in her Apple + series "Oprah Talks Covid-19"

On Twitter, he also revealed that, overall, he will donate $ 10 million to charities trying to help Americans experience the pandemic.