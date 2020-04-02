Leonardo Campana: Wolves forward reveals recovery from coronavirus two weeks after testing positive | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLd9ed8d06d180bb61989d7b5a265be04911% %MINIFYHTMLd9ed8d06d180bb61989d7b5a265be04912%





Leonardo Campana arrived at Wolves in January from the Ecuadorian side of Barcelona SC

Wolf forward Leonardo Campana revealed he tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, but has now recovered.

The 19-year-old, who arrived in Molineux in January from Barcelona SC in an agreement until June 2023, revealed that he now feels "very well,quot; and that he will donate money and food for those in need in his native Ecuador.

The Nuno Espirito Santo players are training at home for the foreseeable future as the lockout continues.

"Two weeks ago I had a positive result for COVID-19 but today, thank God, I feel very good," said the Ecuadorian international in a statement on his Instagram account.

"I was born in a country where solidarity is evident in very difficult moments like this here. I know these are very difficult moments, but together we can get ahead.

"You can count on my support and financial contribution through the Campana Foundation, helping various organizations and communities that need our support to provide food and medicine. Please stay home."

The Ecuadorian striker is the third Premier League personality to test positive for the virus after Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.