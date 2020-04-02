Leighton Meester reveals his tummy and dates Adam Brody

BACKGRID
Oh baby! Leighton MeesterThe pregnancy is hitting along.
the Gossip Girl alum and husband Adam Brody They're currently expecting baby number 2, and fans first saw Leighton's growing bump during a recent outing in Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old actress dressed casually for the afternoon stroll in a black jumpsuit and gray t-shirt. A source tells E! News that Leighton, Adam and their daughter Arlo Lately they have been enjoying daily walks in their new neighborhood.
Just a few months ago, the longtime coupling wasted $ 6.5 million for a coastal home in the Los Angeles area. Our source says Leighton and Adam are "friendly to the neighbors and fit (walking) perfectly with their daughter in a stroller."
"They have been stopping to greet people from a distance and are always smiling and friendly," describes the source of their outings.
Leighton and Adam have yet to officially announce the pregnancy, which isn't all that surprising given their penchant for privacy. In fact, real-life Blair Waldorfs and Seth Cohen rarely attend red carpet events or open their personal lives to the world.
"We are homey," said Adam GQ. "We don't go to a lot of things that maybe we could, and we don't seek promotions that way. I'm not trying to attract anyone to monetize that aspect of their life because I understand. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media. "
Hey, we'll take advantage of any Leighton and Adam moments we can get!
