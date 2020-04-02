Leighton Meester reveals his tummy and dates Adam Brody

Oh baby! Leighton MeesterThe pregnancy is hitting along.

the Gossip Girl alum and husband Adam Brody They're currently expecting baby number 2, and fans first saw Leighton's growing bump during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress dressed casually for the afternoon stroll in a black jumpsuit and gray t-shirt. A source tells E! News that Leighton, Adam and their daughter Arlo Lately they have been enjoying daily walks in their new neighborhood.

Just a few months ago, the longtime coupling wasted $ 6.5 million for a coastal home in the Los Angeles area. Our source says Leighton and Adam are "friendly to the neighbors and fit (walking) perfectly with their daughter in a stroller."

"They have been stopping to greet people from a distance and are always smiling and friendly," describes the source of their outings.