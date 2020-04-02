Leicester City King Power Stadium: Martin Tyler's Guide to the Ground | Football news

Check out Tyler's latest advance on Leicester players who have won the Premier League







Martin Tyler remembers Filbert Street every time he goes to King Power

At a time when the football fields have closed their doors, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part nine of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Leicester's King Power Stadium, which has witnessed some fairytale moments in its short history.

Martin has also recorded some of his Tyler Teasers videos from home. Click Play for a tough question about Leicester players who won the Premier League, but not Leicester.

King Power Stadium: how do I get there

By car It is a land well connected by motorways. It is almost as far as I would travel under my own steam.

What is it like to comment there?

The position is opposite to the players tunnel and it is very easy to get from there, a walk through the field and a walk to the back of the rostrum. Followers are usually very happy and welcoming, even more so when I'm working with Alan Smith, a Leicester legend.

In winter there are drafts because behind the platform it is open at the back, but the passion on the ground is very stimulating.

Did you know

Brian Deane, who scored the Premier League's first goal in 1992, for Sheffield United against Manchester United, also scored the first goal in a competitive game at the new Leicester City home 10 years later.

It came against Watford in what is now the Championship. In both games, Deane scored twice and was on the winning side, 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

My most remarkable memory of King Power Stadium

Leicester won the fairy tale Premier League in 2016

See Leicester City being presented with the Premier League trophy.

In my opinion, it is the greatest feat in the history of this league, even dwarfing Arsenal's incredible invincible season. Unusually for Sky Sports, we had a sound issue when the medals were awarded, but happily it was resolved just in time for the trophy lifting.

It was an incredible day that lasted well into the night. The players didn't want to go back in and just wandered around the field with their families. There were plenty of interviews and I saw Jamie Vardy meandering in a broadcast conversation, to the surprise and obvious delight of those who participated. After his miraculous escape from relegation 12 months earlier, it was a footballing fairy tale.

On the Vardy subject, I was fortunate enough to hold up the Sky Sports mic when he set that new scoring record in 11 consecutive Premier League games. Eleven was paradise for the striker whose rise in non-league soccer has captured the imagination of so many soccer lovers.

What I like about the King Power Stadium

From the city side, I walk in, you pass the site of the old stadium, Filbert Street. The old car park is almost the only landmark, but for those of us who have worked in both fields there is a bit of nostalgia.

It is impossible to stop in the current car parking area next to the television trucks without a pause to remember the fateful helicopter accident that happened so close and killed the club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four others. Only two and a half years after such a brilliant triumph came this terrible tragedy.

Leicester City Football Club and the people of Leicester handled both occasions with dignity and class.

