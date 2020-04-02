LeBron James has changed his game but he is still as good as ever | NBA News

LeBron James' sustained excellence is one of the most impressive feats of longevity in the entire sport. Mark Deeks examines how & # 39; The King & # 39; has remained at the top of its game.

Vince Carter, currently 43 and still under contract with the Atlanta Hawks, is very well received for his longevity. After reinventing himself from an athletic specimen on the wing in a three-dimensional power advance over the course of his career, Carter has aged incredibly gracefully, caring for his body and being fortunate with injuries.

Also, 74 men born in 1984 have played at least one NBA game, and of those 74, only 21 played professionally somewhere this season. Of those 21, only six played in the NBA, and inevitably, they are at least slightly down: Andre Iguodala, Thabo Sefolosha, Carmelo Anthony, and the two JJs: Redick and Barea.















3:19



Check out the best LeBron James plays in the NBA this season



Even in this age of load management, knowledge of biomechanics and sports medicine improved considerably where players age better than ever, one man still stands out above the rest.

If we take these 1984-born players and Carter as points of comparison, it really speaks to how amazing LeBron James' sustained excellence is.

LeBron is now in his seventeenth season. If we generously compare that to Carter's fourteenth, which explains the fact that Vince played three years in North Carolina, while James entered the NBA directly from high school, we'll find that at the time, Carter had 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per player for the Dallas Mavericks.

In comparison, if the 2019-20 season doesn't resume, James will end it with averages of 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

Of course, LeBron has always been a better player than Carter, but Vince is one of the few players he can be compared to athletically, and when Vince turned 35, he was starting to show it off. Leaving aside slightly reduced defensive resistance, James is not.

Image:

James and Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers



In fact, this year James has added a new wrinkle to his game by leading the league in assists. Combined with a defense commitment, which is much easier to do when you are flanked by good defenders around you, you have Anthony Davis as a teammate: & # 39; The King & # 39; it's almost as good as ever.

James is still very fast, ridiculously strong, explosive, skilled, and able to see the ground like no other. He still makes his way into the paint at will, and, when given a well-spaced floor around him, as the Lakers now have, his ability to throw accurate pocket passes on the move makes many of these assists significant. , not only supported ones. outside the simple movement of the ball.

James is still the favorite type in clutch situations. And he remains the face of the league, the captain of the All-Star Game, the criteria for others, the one whose approval means the most.

James may not be the "best,quot; player in the league any longer, if such determinations can really be made or ever really matter, but he's undoubtedly close. And considering your age and mileage, that's a great achievement.

Image:

James steps up to the basket to score against the Grizzlies



If you look at today's LeBron James compared to LeBron from, say, 2007, you'll see subtle differences. As astonishingly athletic as he still is, James' ability to jump, the frequency with which he used it, and his bursts on the edge were a bit more prolific in his younger days.

That's particularly true on the defensive side, where the chase blocks that were once an almost nocturnal occurrence are now held in reserve for the big moments.

Today's LeBron walks much more than he used to, though certainly not as much as he did in his final days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while this is offset by greater wisdom, communication, and cerebral understanding of where he and his entire teammates They must be, you can see how it has slowed down a bit.

However, if you look at today's LeBron James without historical points of comparison, you will see a man with gravity, creativity and a still dominant physical profile.

















2:37



NBA analysts Sam Mitchell and Steve Smith debate whether LeBron James can mount a late-season challenge to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race?



To see that and then realize that he will always be the oldest player on the court (there are only nine players older than James in the league today; the six mentioned above, plus Kyle Korver, Udonis Haslem and Tyson Chandler, two of the which hardly ever play), is one of the most impressive feats of longevity in the whole sport.

James has not remained alone over time either. He's gotten better as a player, as evidenced by his Lakers' game this season and his role within that. This season more than any other has seen LeBron commit to his passing ability, a hallmark of his game from day one and one of the main things that set him apart from the many other Jordan suitors from previous years (Carter included) .

















0:10



Anthony Davis picked up a LeBron James rebound pass and threw a powerful reverse hit as the Lakers beat city rivals the Clippers.



James has always been as good a passer as the game's best point guards despite playing in a frontcourt position. However, this year he became what he did the most because he had a two-man game option like no other he has ever had.

Having Davis by his side means having one of the best finalists in the league on hand. Excellent on the shoot, willing to go out and run in transition, capable of tapping the pole and shooting from outside / mid-range areas, while also able to handle the ball much better than most others of its size and Position, Davis can score from all areas of the court.

















3:49



Check out Anthony Davis' best plays in the NBA this season





Combining that with a gamer in James who can go anywhere on the floor and throw dimes at anyone, and pairing these highly transcendent and highly cerebral superstars was meant to work.

Building the roster has allowed the Lakers to bring out the best in James. Offensively, he is able to play the base position full time. Defensively, he can hide in the baseline, preserving his stamina by not having to chase the perimeter. That means you can use your intelligence and vision to call plays and switches from a position on the floor where you can better see how everything unfolds.

All of this at a time when the Lakers really should be seeing diminishing returns. So far, not a clue.

When James signed with the Lakers, he did so with a four-year contract, his first long-term contract since leaving the Miami Heat. It looks like it will stay good enough throughout the deal to give the Lakers at least a three-year championship window.

Even if LeBron lost 15% of his current skills for each of his remaining seasons, he would remain among the best in the game.

