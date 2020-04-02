Lea Seydoux says & # 39; hypocrisy & # 39; in the MeToo movement

%MINIFYHTML74140af7db2822eb964a7c44f1d04b5f11% %MINIFYHTML74140af7db2822eb964a7c44f1d04b5f12%

The James Bond girl accuses Hollywood stars of capitalizing on the MeToo movement and makes it clear that she is not impressed by those who claim to be victims.

James Bond actress Lea Seydoux crashed stars taking advantage of the #MeToo movement.

The actress appears as Dra. Madeleine Swann in the upcoming movie 007 "No time to die"He said he told Harper & # 39; s Bazaar magazine that he believes several stars have taken advantage of the movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Citing examples of people turning against the disgraceful movie magnate Harvey weinsteinas well as an actor Kevin Spaceydirector James Tobackand comedian Louis CKWhen accusations were made against them, she said: "There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew it!"

"And now they take the opportunity to say 'Yes, I have been a victim' and they become heroes," he explained. "Come on! A hero, to me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?"

Lea suggested #MeToo and the similar Time & # 39; s Up movement has made it "scary" for men working in Hollywood, and urged people to bond and support each other, regardless of gender.

"It is good to be a feminist. But we should also be 'masculinists'. And vice versa," reflected the star. "Men should be feminists. We must support each other."

Daniel CraigThe latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," will hit theaters in November 2020, after the April release date crushed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.