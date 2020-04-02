Lauren London and Samantha Smith show Nipsey Hussle massive love with emotional messages and rare photos

Both Samantha Smith and Lauren London have turned to social media to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. This week marked the first anniversary of the sad death of the rapper and activist.

In 2019, Nipsey was killed by crazed gunman Eric Holder while helping a man outside his store. Nipsey's sister Samantha shared some never-before-seen photos and this heartwarming message: "What is a world without you?

An unnatural experience

Physical absence is unbearable.

So I seek consolation in the omnipresence of your spirit

Evolving beyond worldly standards

Cannot be locked in a singular dimension

You run deep, wide and vast

Expansive

Extensive

Love is endless

There are no limits to your timeless existence

God has risen Ermias 🙏🏽

Lauren did the same with this emotional message: "Time is deceptive

A year has passed since you transitioned

The pain is as strong today as it was a year ago.

God knows I'd give anything to see you again

I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this

Prayers have kept me together

Children hold me and

Gods Grace and Mercy have led me here

Like today a year ago

I stay strong for you

Cause I know you wouldn't have it any other way

Because I remember every nightly conversation we had about resistance and fear

Because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit. "

The model and actress added: "With

every breath i take

I honor you

I carry this pain with a purpose

I promise i will make you proud

I promise to apply everything you taught me

In life and in death

Asghedom Ermias

There will never be another

Until we are together again …

I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that) 🏁 "

A fan had this reaction: "She was a wife in everything that matters❤️ 🙏🏽 Prayers for her and her children."

Another person explained: "That is the most beautiful thing about love 😍 sometimes it goes beyond anything or that nobody understands ♥ ️ ♥ ️".

This social media user stated: “I am still very sad for her. I can't believe such a fast year has passed. I cannot imagine the pain that your loved ones have had to endure. My heart really breaks for Lauren London. I really pray for his strength # Blessings. "

The hip-hop icon has been a trending topic on social media.



