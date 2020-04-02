Lauren London and Samantha Smith show Nipsey Hussle massive love with emotional messages and rare photos

Both Samantha Smith and Lauren London have turned to social media to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. This week marked the first anniversary of the sad death of the rapper and activist.
In 2019, Nipsey was killed by crazed gunman Eric Holder while helping a man outside his store. Nipsey's sister Samantha shared some never-before-seen photos and this heartwarming message: "What is a world without you?
An unnatural experience
Physical absence is unbearable.
So I seek consolation in the omnipresence of your spirit
Evolving beyond worldly standards
Cannot be locked in a singular dimension
You run deep, wide and vast
Expansive
Extensive
Love is endless
There are no limits to your timeless existence
God has risen Ermias 🙏🏽
Lauren did the same with this emotional message: "Time is deceptive
A year has passed since you transitioned
The pain is as strong today as it was a year ago.
God knows I'd give anything to see you again
I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this
Prayers have kept me together
Children hold me and
Gods Grace and Mercy have led me here
Like today a year ago
I stay strong for you
Cause I know you wouldn't have it any other way
Because I remember every nightly conversation we had about resistance and fear
Because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit. "
The model and actress added: "With
every breath i take
I honor you
I carry this pain with a purpose
I promise i will make you proud
I promise to apply everything you taught me
In life and in death
Asghedom Ermias
There will never be another
Until we are together again …
I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that) 🏁 "
A fan had this reaction: "She was a wife in everything that matters❤️ 🙏🏽 Prayers for her and her children."
Another person explained: "That is the most beautiful thing about love 😍 sometimes it goes beyond anything or that nobody understands ♥ ️ ♥ ️".
This social media user stated: “I am still very sad for her. I can't believe such a fast year has passed. I cannot imagine the pain that your loved ones have had to endure. My heart really breaks for Lauren London. I really pray for his strength # Blessings. "
Ad
The hip-hop icon has been a trending topic on social media.
Post views:
1