Large multi-state vehicle store detained in Weld County

%MINIFYHTML286753e21ccd71b25e5eaf4de2779d0a11% %MINIFYHTML286753e21ccd71b25e5eaf4de2779d0a12%

A Denver man was arrested on suspicion of running a Weld County mass cutting shop that involved more than $ 300,000 in stolen vehicles from Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Kevin Abelbert Chavez, 29, was arrested Wednesday for the investigation of 22 serious crimes, including 11 counts of theft of motor vehicles, according to a press release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Weld County Jail.

%MINIFYHTML286753e21ccd71b25e5eaf4de2779d0a15% %MINIFYHTML286753e21ccd71b25e5eaf4de2779d0a16%

An investigation began in January when Chávez's ex-wife contacted authorities, according to the statement. She told investigators that Chávez was making hundreds of thousands of dollars annually from the store, but that she and her children were not awarded money for the divorce because it was a criminal enterprise. She knew of multiple stolen trucks, ATVs, trailers, and utility vehicles.

On February 10, investigators found Chavez allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on US 85 near Fort Lupton. Chávez fled, and investigators did not pursue him due to public safety trafficking concerns.

Last week, investigators confiscated several stolen vehicles, including two pickup trucks and three ATVs, bringing the total seizures from the long-running investigation to more than $ 300,000, the sheriff's office said. The weapons were also seized. Investigators have identified other members of the cutting shop and the ring of stolen vehicles, as well as some victims, according to the press release.