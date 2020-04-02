LaMelo Ball's bid to buy the club is not a done deal – Up News Info

SYDNEY – LaMelo Ball's bid to own a club before making its NBA debut isn't a done deal yet.

The Australian National Basketball League released a statement on Friday in response to overnight reports that Ball had bought the Illawarra Hawks, the club south of Sydney where he played 12 games last season.

Ball's business manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN on Thursday: "We own the team. It's a done deal."

The 18-year-old American, expected to be the first-round pick in the NBA draft, had an injury-shortened season with the Hawks due to a bruise on the bone in his left foot.

"Melo loves Illawarra fans. He loves that community. They opened their arms. They made us feel at home, "Jackson told ESPN." When we started hearing about the problems that were going on, we talked about it and decided, "Let's own the team."

"He's going to be locked in his NBA career, but we're going to hire the right people to oversee everything."

The NBL confirmed that Ball and his manager had conversations with Hawks owners while in Australia, but "we are currently continuing to work with current licensee Simon Stratford on a number of options for what we hope will be a fruitful outcome. for Illawarra and the NBL. "

"The NBL has final approval on any license transfer and no requests have been submitted to date," the league statement said.

Ball joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program and averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 12 games through December.

He helped draw large crowds, including a league record of 17,514 for the Hawks' November game against the Sydney Kings in Sydney.

Ball also donated a month of his undisclosed salary to a national relief fund to help Australian wildfire victims in January.