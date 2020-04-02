LaMelo Ball leaves Australia with a big baller purchase

%MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca311% %MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca312%

LaMelo Ball has been preparing for the NBA 2020 Draft by playing abroad in the Australian NBL since August. Now returning to the United States, Ball makes sure his Down Under brand is durable.

%MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca313% %MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca314%

The 18-year-old bought the Illawarra Hawks from the NBL, the team he played for, for an unspecified sum, announced Thursday through manager Jermaine Jackson.

%MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca315% %MINIFYHTMLeb58bcaa8104ddd8e04176972583cca316%

It's a big flex for Baller considering he hasn't received his first NBA paycheck yet. Any teammate who has hurt Ball in the past year is probably pretty scared of the ramifications of the move, though Ball appears to have had an overwhelmingly positive experience with the club.

"Melo loves Illawarra fans," Jackson told ESPN. "He loves that community. They opened his arms to us. They made us feel like we were at home. When we started hearing about the problems they were going through, we talked about it and decided: 'Let's own the team'. .

MORE: How the Ball brothers slowly drifted away from the family business

A viral star from his early high school days who stopped to shoot from midfield, Ball is expected to become No. 3 in Sporting News' latest simulated draft. He averaged 17 points per game in his only Australian season competing in a professional league.

Ball's hope is that the Illawarra Hawks will become an NBA factory under his leadership.

"When high school kids hear that LaMelo owns the team, they will want to come," Jackson told ESPN. "They will know that they will be cared for. We are going to put the organization on steroids, turning it into a program that the boys want to play for."