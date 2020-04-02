Lakers LeBron James Anthony Davis shocked by David Blaine's incredible card trick

LeBron James' basketball IQ and brilliant passing ability make him a wizard on the court, but even he couldn't understand this particular trick.

James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis appeared in David Blaine's ABC special "The Magic Way,quot; on Wednesday night. The popular illusionist visited the Lakers' practice facility, this happened before the coronavirus pandemic, so don't be scared by social distancing to perform a classic card trick with a twist.

Blaine started with the standard "choose a card, any card,quot; bit, allowing Davis to select his card and show it to James, JaVale McGee and other members of the organization. Blaine told Davis to sign the card, a process both Davis and James took very seriously when entering the other room for a private discussion. (Spoiler: They didn't fool the professional magician.)

To demonstrate that he was not using a set of hands to find the correct card, Blaine told Davis and James to hold their wrists with the entire mallet in their possession. Rather than simply pulling Davis's card out of the deck, Blaine removed other suits until he had only hearts left, including the signed letter that Davis and James desperately tried to hide from him.

"You had his damn hands, bruh," Davis told James.

If you've ever seen a Blaine special before, you already knew the reaction was coming. Everything is captured in a moment.

Davis is still trying to figure out what's going on. McGee is puzzled. James completely rejects the idea of ​​magic. The spectators in the back can't help but laugh.

Now is the time for Blaine to take his act to the next level.

He needs to hire Magic Johnson as his assistant and steal the title of Johnson's old talk show, "The Magic Hour."