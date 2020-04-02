Laguna Beach city manager tests positive for coronavirus, OC reports 3 more deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – Laguna Beach City Manager John Pietig has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, according to the city.

"I am in a good mood, I will continue to work from home and I hope to make a full recovery," Pietig said in a statement.

The news comes when Orange County reported 107 new cases, its largest one-day increase to date. The county also reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 67 were hospitalized with 31 in intensive care.

In total, Orange County has reported 606 cases and 10 deaths.

