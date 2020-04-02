KUWK: Malika Haqq reportedly receives a lot of 'mom's advice' BFF Khloe Kardashian cool!

Malika Haqq hasn't been a mother for a long time, but she's already rumored to be amazing! However, although she's reportedly natural when it comes to parenthood, she does always appreciate a little extra help, which is why she's asked her best friend, Khloe Kardashian, for advice whenever she feels like she needs it!

As fans know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is also a mom to one, but she already has a little more experience than Malika since her baby True is almost 2 years old now!

Malika, on the other hand, welcomed her son, whom she called Ace Flores, on March 14, so she's only been a mother for about two weeks!

Now, a source close to her tells HollywoodLife all about her new life and how she has adapted to it.

Apparently, ika Malika has always wanted to be a mother and loves every minute of being with her new child. She is natural and although she is now from a distance, she is receiving a lot of support. She has always been great with the kids and enjoyed being an aunt and despite what is happening in the world this time is really special to her. Everything is going great at home so far and he can't wait to share Ace with his friends and family. "

Meanwhile, Khloe has been there to help out and support her best friend, and the source added that 'she has asked her sister and Khloe only questions and advice from mom in general when she has to and leans on them, but what handled everything pretty well. She's tired, of course, but what new mom isn't she? She is very well. "

A second source also mentioned that Malika is an "amazing mother,quot; and that she is very protective of her newborn son, especially as she is concerned about the coronavirus.

That said, he has apparently only allowed a handful of close family members to meet him in the midst of the quarantine.



