KUWK: Khloe Kardashian Shares A Nice Video Of Her "Independent Lady,quot; Play-Feeding Her Doll

Khloe Kardashian can't get enough of her daughter True's shenanigans while in quarantine and just has to share some of her cutest moments with her millions of followers! This time, the girl was playing with her doll, feeding her breakfast, and her loving mother was very proud of her "independent lady."

It was definitely a beautiful sight and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had to show it on social media.

Sure enough, no one had anything against that as Khloe's followers melted at the sight!

As always, anything Khloe posts that shows her baby is sure to make people's days!

Despite the fact that the mother and daughter are self-isolating amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic like all the others has a massive backyard that helps a lot with the situation as they get plenty of fresh air and have room run outside and still be away from anyone else who practices social distancing.

So, True stole everyone's heart while giving his doll a breakfast in front of a huge game house.

The doll even had its own high chair and True made sure to lift it onto the grass, something Khloe seemed to be really impressed with.

As for what the doll managed to "eat,quot;, they were all very delicious foods, fake, but delicious, however, if your imagination is good enough!

At the time when True was having so much fun, she was wearing orange pajamas, paired with a pair of white socks and black shoes, looking as adorable as ever as he was wondering as well as outdoors during her gaming session.

In one of her IG Stories, Khloe can be seen holding her son in her arms while a butterfly filter is activated, something Khloe had fun judging by her delighted giggle.

"Independent little lady in our hands," Khloe wrote next to the cute clip.



