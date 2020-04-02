KUWK: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – Within their plans for daughter True's second birthday celebration in the midst of quarantine!

%MINIFYHTMLb0dc4c60c4fd7efcea60b829811475fb11% %MINIFYHTMLb0dc4c60c4fd7efcea60b829811475fb12%

As fans may know, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True's birthday is just around the corner, but since the coronavirus, the COVID-19 threat makes any party practically impossible, people have been wondering how parents plan to mark their child's second milestone on April 12!

Well, as a result, they have a plan and it's really special!

Parents are reportedly eager for their baby's big day and also fans who are very curious to know what Khloe and Tristan will do in the middle of the quarantine.

They not only celebrate despite the pandemic, they have plans for not one but two different celebrations!

A source close to the family tells HollywoodLife that Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on their birthday and save the big party for when life returns to normal. It's not something Khloe is stressed about because luckily True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have many gifts for her, of course, she will not miss it. "

‘And she will be pampered with lots of love from her mom and dad on her special day and, as far as Khloe is concerned, that is the most important gift. Khloe will do her best to make True's birthday as special as possible for her despite not being able to throw her a big party like she did last year. However, Khloe is down to earth and not overly concerned. Khloe is coordinating a moment for the whole family to get on Zoom so everyone can sing "Happy Birthday,quot; to True and celebrate anyway. "

In other words, they are truly determined to make the best of the current situation for the sake of the little True One that the world deserves!



