KUWK: Jeffree Star responds after Mason Disick labels it "AF spoiled!"

It really seems that as Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick is becoming a troublemaker as he approaches his teens! After he made an Instagram account behind his parents' back and even got going to reveal some family secrets, all for the sake of influence, the 10-year-old is attacking Jeffree Star!

What a strange and unexpected fight! The boy called the famous YouTuber and makeup magnate & # 39; AF spoiled & # 39; And Jeffree didn't hesitate to applaud, regardless of Mason's age.

Jeffree made it very clear that he could have mistaken him for himself!

After all, the influencer started from scratch and built his massive empire on his own, while Mason was obviously born filthy rich because of his parents.

Being insulted by the KUWK star's 10-year-old son probably doesn't feel good at all, especially since the boy didn't know what he was talking about.

Mason does it again, after he apparently ignored his mother's wishes to stay away from social media.

Fans know that Kourt quickly deleted his IG account after his first Live, but the clip of him directed at Jeffree Star was from another live session on the same platform!

One user grabbed the footage and shared it online, proving that Mason had called 34-year-old Jeffree "Spoiled AF,quot; for no reason and that it wasn't an April Fool prank.

As for the context, Mason was chatting with Addison Rae, 19, with whom she had previously collaborated on TikTok, telling him that "Jeffree Star is like a broken AF."

The teen didn't respond to that label, but Jeffree did, though she deleted the post in the meantime, perhaps reconsidering her initial decision to lower herself to a child's level.

"I had $ 500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he's confused with his own privilege compared to my own, I hope his father can educate him soon!" He wrote before withdrawing, as he Demonstrates a screenshot that a fan posted.



