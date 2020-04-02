Kroger employees to receive bonus amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Kroger announces a $ 2 bonus for its employees during the coronavirus outbreak.
Every hourly employee at your grocery stores, including the supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center, will receive the bonus.
Kroger says he wants to recognize his employees for being on the frontline of the coronavirus.
