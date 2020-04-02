Kristen Bell recalls being criticized for her looks during early career

Vanity Fair

The actress from & # 39; Frozen & # 39; She opens up to past struggles as an aspiring actress and remembers being told she wasn't pretty enough for Hollywood when she was looking for a career in the entertainment industry.

Kristen bell She was criticized for her appearance early in her career.

The "Frozen II"The 39-year-old actress told Vanity Fair that when she started out as an actress, she was constantly told that" she wasn't pretty enough to play the pretty girl. "

"I'd get comments from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the strange girl'," he recalled.

However, for the aspiring Hollywood star, she was grateful to be considered for a role, adding, "I was like 'OK, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?' That was what I got feedback on every audition. "

Now, "The good place"Star said the criteria for acting roles have changed, and producers are no longer so concerned with appearances, and casting directors prefer" dimensional people who don't have to be a thing. "

"I think that as I grew up, those boxes have changed and are almost gone," he explained. "It's not in the 80s when you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who catches the boy. It's not that anymore and I'm really grateful for that."

"It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part."