Kourtney Kardashian makes big decision about filming on KUWTK

On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, the mother of three children spoke about their struggles, both with her sisters and internally. As documented in last week's episode, Kourtney found himself in a physical altercation with his sister. Kim Kardashian after the latter he criticized his work ethic.
"I am definitely disappointed in myself. I don't think my answer matches his exact comment," Kourtney said of the fight. "Being violent is not the answer, but it was just the accumulation of years and months and everything."
However, as she expressed during a session with Malika Haqq Y Khadijah Haqq McCrayShe was not only upset with Kim. In fact, the founder of Poosh.com revealed that he was more upset with Khloe Kardashian for not taking his side.
"I feel like every day, it's like they just bother me and I can't do it anymore," Kourt said tearfully. "I feel like I'm almost angrier with Khloe than I am with Kim, because I expect it from Kim. But, like, Khloe just takes everyone's side, always except me, when I don't even ask her opinion."
Having known the Kardashians for a long time, the Haqq twins encouraged Kourtney to work on his communication with his sisters. Also, they reminded Kourtney that it was okay to take a break if he needed to.
"I feel like part of this is my thing. Like I'm eager to film this season because it doesn't make me happy," Kourtney admitted as she struggled to hold back tears. "I don't want to waste time with my children and it's not worth it."
Despite his recent problems with Kim and his own anxieties, Kourtney ruled that he would still go to Armenia with the head of KKW Beauty. But, before doing so, he approached Kim to apologize.
Although the conversation occurred off camera, Kim informed Khloe and Scott Disick about what Kourtney shared. According to Kim, the oldest Kardashian told her that she was "having a nervous breakdown,quot; and that "she had lost it."
"I understand what is going on. He apologized and simply explained that he is now extremely unhappy," Kim later said. "So we decided to put the drama aside for a truly historic trip to Armenia."
In typical Kardashian style, the sisters were crowded by fans and paparazzi while in Armenia. Kim has not cared about the attention since he had arrived hoping to spread the word about the genocide and the country's burgeoning tech industry.
Kourtney, on the other hand, despised being followed. Being late and in charge of her children, Kourtney felt anxious and overwhelmed by constant attention.
However, after a meaningful meeting with the president Armen SarkissianKourtney appreciated being part of such an important trip. Kim and Kourtney concluded their visit by baptizing themselves and their children in "the oldest church in the world."
Before leaving for Armenia, Kim informed Khloe that Kourtney had unsolved problems with the Revenge Corps host. Hearing this, Khloe was puzzled and wanted clarity once Kim and Kourtney returned from their trip.
Therefore, the sisters had a much-needed sit-down to clear the air. At first things were tense between Kourtney and Khloe. For starters, an abrupt Khloe told Kourtney that she felt their relationship was very "one-sided,quot; and said she did not like to be cut.
"It's not fair that you get what you want and that other people can't get a sincere apology from you. What kind of relationship is this?" True thompsonThe mother defended herself.
"However, you are a bitch. The way you speak," Kourtney replied.
In response, Khloe informed Kourtney that she was also suffering, although she was not crying. Finally, Kourtney ruled that he needed to make some "big changes,quot; to move on.
"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really choose what I will allow the cameras to follow," Kourtney shared with the KUWTK camera. "I think right now when I have something that I find interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, I do that."
