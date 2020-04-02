Kourtney Kardashian makes big decision about filming on KUWTK

What's going on with Kourtney Kardashian?

On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, the mother of three children spoke about their struggles, both with her sisters and internally. As documented in last week's episode, Kourtney found himself in a physical altercation with his sister. Kim Kardashian after the latter he criticized his work ethic.

%MINIFYHTML26c574c4eee8c71642511a079af0a48611% %MINIFYHTML26c574c4eee8c71642511a079af0a48612%

"I am definitely disappointed in myself. I don't think my answer matches his exact comment," Kourtney said of the fight. "Being violent is not the answer, but it was just the accumulation of years and months and everything."

However, as she expressed during a session with Malika Haqq Y Khadijah Haqq McCrayShe was not only upset with Kim. In fact, the founder of Poosh.com revealed that he was more upset with Khloe Kardashian for not taking his side.

"I feel like every day, it's like they just bother me and I can't do it anymore," Kourt said tearfully. "I feel like I'm almost angrier with Khloe than I am with Kim, because I expect it from Kim. But, like, Khloe just takes everyone's side, always except me, when I don't even ask her opinion."