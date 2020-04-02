Kourtney Kardashian defends his & # 39; work ethic & # 39; as family dispute increases

Kourtney Kardashian has had enough
Like her and sisters Khloe Y Kim Kardashian will continue to face (literally and figuratively) their competitive priorities this season of keeping up with the KardashiansKourt decided to take matters into his own hands.
While other members of the Kar-Jenner family continued their weekly tradition of live-tweeting the latest episode, the mother-of-three said she had other more important plans.
"I will not be living tweeting #KUWTK tonight as I will be spending time with my children while they are on spring break," he said. tweetre. "I realize that much of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to clarify one thing: raising children is also a job."
"Indeed,quot;, Kourtney additional"It's the most difficult and rewarding job I've ever had. I've decided to focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is about finding YOUR healthy balance to live their best life. I don't." no one who chooses a different route, and I hope everyone can appreciate my choices too. With love, Kourt. "
Kim's persistent resentment towards Kourtney and her disinterest in the family business exploded when a physical altercation broke out between the two. In tonight's episode of KUWTKThe sisters were forced to come face to face with their new normal.
"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really choose what I will allow the cameras to follow," Kourtney shared after several more tense conversations with Kim and Khloe. "I think right now when I have something that I find interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, I do that."
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Like her older sister, Khloe didn't hold back when she shared her perspective on the drama via Twitter.
"I still can't believe @kourtneykardash was mad at me. How about that? Let's talk baby," Khloe wrote, later tweeting Kourtney's behavior was: "Very misplaced. There was clearly a build-up, but to this day no one knows exactly why. She is not great at expressing her feelings, but that is not fair to the rest of us, either. And be attacked. " "
However, she has not addressed Kourtney's latest comments about her priorities as a mother.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
