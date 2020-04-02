Kourtney Kardashian defends his & # 39; work ethic & # 39; as family dispute increases

Kourtney Kardashian has had enough

Like her and sisters Khloe Y Kim Kardashian will continue to face (literally and figuratively) their competitive priorities this season of keeping up with the KardashiansKourt decided to take matters into his own hands.

While other members of the Kar-Jenner family continued their weekly tradition of live-tweeting the latest episode, the mother-of-three said she had other more important plans.

"I will not be living tweeting #KUWTK tonight as I will be spending time with my children while they are on spring break," he said. tweetre. "I realize that much of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to clarify one thing: raising children is also a job."

"Indeed,quot;, Kourtney additional"It's the most difficult and rewarding job I've ever had. I've decided to focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is about finding YOUR healthy balance to live their best life. I don't." no one who chooses a different route, and I hope everyone can appreciate my choices too. With love, Kourt. "