Kim shows bloody scratches after intense fight with Kourtney Kardashian

%MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed11% %MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed12%

Instagram

The physical altercation leads the mother of three to the decision to take a "big step back from filming," since "she will really only choose and choose what I will allow the cameras to follow."

Up News Info –

The new episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"He resumed where things were in the last episode. The physical fight between sisters Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian quickly escalated with Kim arriving at Kourtney only to be slapped.

The SKIMS founder attacked her from behind and the fight continued, much to Khloe Kardashian Y Kendall JennerIt is shock. The two finally broke up, with Kourtney crying. Khloe approached her and criticized her for acting so violently, which angered Kourtney because she felt that Khloe was taking Kim's side.

%MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed13% %MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed14%

"It is not a positive environment for me to want to be every day," Kourtney said in a confessional. "They are so critical of me." Every day I think … why do I choose to be in this environment? I think I just got to the point where I can't take it anymore. "

%MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed15% %MINIFYHTML57abacce08f860f530c277263d1769ed16%

<br />

Kourtney finally decided to leave Khloe's house. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe stayed and called their mother. Kris Jenner to tell you what happened. Also, Kim sent Kris some photos with bloody scratches he suffered in the fight.

Kim had red scratches on her arm after the fight with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney was later seen meeting with Malika Haqq Y Khadijah Haqq. "Every day they bother me and I can't do it anymore," he told them while crying. "I'm almost angrier with Khloe than I am with Kim. I expect it from Kim, but Khloe takes everyone's side except me when I don't even ask her opinion."

Kim's back was also injured.

The two suggested to Kourtney that he take a break from "Keeping up with the Kardashians" if it didn't bring him happiness. Taking the advice well, the mother of three children later announced that she "had decided to take a big step back from filming and really just choose what I will allow the cameras to follow." She went on to reveal, "I think now, when I have something that I find interesting to film, or would feel excited to do, I do. For now, I'm going to take control of my schedule again. I just want to feel fulfilled and happy. life is too short. "

Later in the episode, Kourtney admitted that he regretted attacking Kim. "I am disappointed in myself," said Kourtney. "I don't think my answer matched his exact comment. Being violent is never the answer."