Kim Kardashian says her goal is to "humanize,quot; as many people as she can

Kim Kardashian is slowly moving into the legal world. This Sunday, Kim's new documentary, The justice project, comes out online, Oxygen, and will highlight your journey to the law.

Fans of keeping up with the Kardashians We know that Kim has been studying for law school and is trying to help unjustly incarcerated people get out of jail.

It is a project he has been working on for the past few years, plus he has successfully done it more than a dozen times, along with the help of Brittany K Barnett and his legal organization. During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Kim emphasized the importance of people having empathy for those who have struggled in life.

The star said the goal of her new documentary was easy to understand. She wants to "humanize as many people as possible." During a conversation with Van Jones for Vanity Fair, the star noted that he had been doing everything in his power to use his time for productivity, even if it meant sneaking out on his family occasionally.

According to the reality star, he has a lot to learn about the legal system, and has been working closely with other highly professional people, including Jessica Jackson. Jackson is his teacher.

Admittedly, there has been some criticism of what Kim Kardashian has been up to, and many on social media argue that she is not the person to decide whether someone was wrongfully convicted or not. That said, she has shown discretion in terms of who she will be working with.

For example, she initially refused to work with those who committed violent crimes against other people. However, that has changed, especially after meeting with convicts who did something horrible in their youth, but since then it has changed dramatically in their 30s and 40s.

Kardashian West stated that just because someone made a big mistake does not mean "they are that mistake." Kim has been critically acclaimed, especially for her help in releasing Alice Marie Johnson.

The reality star worked with President Donald Trump to get the job done, something some of the media didn't like.



