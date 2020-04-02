Kim Kardashian says baby five's idea is to "walk out the door,quot; after isolating herself with her four children

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim Karadshian has learned something about herself: She has finished having children. The mother of four revealed that being in self-isolation with North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 10 months, has made it clear that baby number five is off the table.

During a telephone interview with The view Earlier this week, Kardashian appeared at her mother Kris Jenner's home in Calabasas, California. The 39-year-old man realized what it's like to be home all day with four young children.

"Let me say that being at home with four children, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another, that's out the door. It is really difficult, "Kardashian said.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star revealed that she and her children have seen "every movie you can think of,quot; since the place's refugee order went into effect. The founder of KWK Beauty even introduced his children to 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons.

Kardashian says that during this time, she focuses on relating to her children in a way that would not have been possible in her normal daily life because she travels a lot. She has also taken on the role of a home school teacher, and that has given her new respect for teachers.

"It has been difficult to juggle everything. You really have to put yourself in the background and just focus on the children," Kardashian said.

She also went into more detail about why she has stopped having children, even though she loves being a mother. Kardashian explained that he cannot do more because he really wants to go to law school, and there are many more things he wants to do.

Between her busy schedule and the time she wants to give each of her children individually, having another baby is too much. SKIMS designer admitted earlier this year at Laura Wasser Everything is fair podcast that you could "do two more,quot;, but don't think you should because you are about to turn 40.

"I don't want to be an old mother. I think four are good," said Kim Kardashian.

She added that she wants to "pay attention,quot; to all her children because everyone needs it, and she doesn't need to add anything else. Kardashian is aware that the job of being a mother never ends, and at 39 she still calls her 64-year-old mother every day, all day.



