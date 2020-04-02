Kim Kardashian reveals the important conversation she had with her late father about law school

According to Kim Kardashian, she had an important conversation with her late father, Robert, before he passed away. ME! Online recently reported on a conversation between the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and Vanity Fair in which the first revealed what her father once told her about law school.

As fans of the reality star know, she has been busy studying law and hopes to be a lawyer soon. In addition, Kim has worked hard for the freedom of those incarcerated whom he considered to be unfairly prosecuted and convicted.

According to Kim, he believes his father would be delighted that he is finally seeking the law. The reality star told Vanity Fair reporters that, as a child, she loved looking through her father's books and once spoke to her about the idea of ​​becoming a lawyer.

Rob told him that he was not sure if he would like it or not due to the amount of stress an attorney suffers. At the time, she wanted to major in political science, but her father told her that law school might not be for her, so she ended up choosing communications.

She once told him that she could always become a lawyer later in life if she wanted to. According to E! Online, Kim has just released a new documentary on Oxygen called Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, who continues her journey to become a lawyer and her mission to "humanize,quot; as many people as possible.

Kim said one of the main reasons she chose to make the documentary is because she wanted to show her journey, and she also wants to help humanize all the people who need advocacy. The star said she wants people to "feel empathy."

Kim added that despite the stress she sometimes feels when studying and doing homework, she takes comfort in knowing that her father would approve of her in every way. The star said she knows her father is "pressuring,quot; her to succeed.

Famous, Robert Kardashian was one of the attorneys who helped OJ Simpson, allegedly to report the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.



