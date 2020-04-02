Kim Kardashian recalls the law school talks she had with the late father

Kim Kardashian He believes that his late father remains on his side.

As the keeping up with the Kardashians Star continues her legal studies in hopes of becoming a lawyer, some may wonder what Robert Kardashian Sr. he would think of his hard work.

If you ask Kim, she has a theory.

"I think he would love to," he shared with Van jones in a video for Vanity Fair. "We've had a conversation about going to law school. He and I, when I was in college and trying to think about what my major would be, I said, 'Okay. I could major in political science and really do this, "and then he said," Listen. You've seen the hard work it takes. I don't doubt you can do this, but it's a very stressful life to be a lawyer. Do you really want to be a lawyer? And then I ended up specializing in communications.

Kim continued, "We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping around and looking at all his evidence books. In the summer, when all my friends were hanging out, and he said, 'Go and have fun. Always you can do this later. "