Kim Kardashian recalls the law school talks she had with the late father

Kim Kardashian He believes that his late father remains on his side.
As the keeping up with the Kardashians Star continues her legal studies in hopes of becoming a lawyer, some may wonder what Robert Kardashian Sr. he would think of his hard work.
If you ask Kim, she has a theory.
"I think he would love to," he shared with Van jones in a video for Vanity Fair. "We've had a conversation about going to law school. He and I, when I was in college and trying to think about what my major would be, I said, 'Okay. I could major in political science and really do this, "and then he said," Listen. You've seen the hard work it takes. I don't doubt you can do this, but it's a very stressful life to be a lawyer. Do you really want to be a lawyer? And then I ended up specializing in communications.
Kim continued, "We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping around and looking at all his evidence books. In the summer, when all my friends were hanging out, and he said, 'Go and have fun. Always you can do this later. "
Later it is becoming now! This weekend, a documentary titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will debut on Oxygen documenting the E! The journey of the star to the law.
"One of the reasons I really wanted to make this documentary is that I feel like it's my journey from what I've learned," he explained. "I want to humanize as many people as possible … I just want people to empathize."
And while some fans may see Kim's life as glamor with many advantages, the SKIMS businesswoman admits that studying law has had its ups and downs.
Fortunately, she knows that her late father is cheering her on.
"And honestly, sometimes it's very difficult and I have these tasks where I feel like I have to be successful and I feel really overwhelmed and I feel like giving up sometimes, but I know he's there pushing me to say, 'You can do this', he recalled.
