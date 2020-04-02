Kim Kardashian and more celebrities collide with students' online classes

Kim Kardashian / Instagram
Stay with the kids at school because you never know who can show up for class.
After thousands of schools and universities were forced to stick to digital and online learning, many teachers have been using Zoom and other video programs to connect with students and teach subjects virtually.
But in the past few days, some lucky students have been able to learn with the help of a famous special guest.
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian stunned students during an online class at Georgetown University. "It was great talking to Dr. Marc Howard while teaching her course, "Kim wrote on Instagram Stories a few days before her documentary Oxygen premiered." Some of the men in the chat were previously imprisoned for decades as Momolu stewart who was recently released from prison.
It turns out that Kim is just the beginning of a growing list of celebrities serving as guest speakers or special guests.
A professor at the UT Austin School of Journalism shared a photo of Matthew McConaughey talking to his students. "Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat," he wrote in Twitter. "This is surreal."
ME! News has learned Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison He entered a college zoom class after Jessica Saucedo, a student at Loyola Marymount University, invited him to speak in an Ethics of Love and Marriage class.
Spoiler alert: Chris called it "the most dramatic class to date."
Famous athletes have also joined in the fun by collapsing classes. University of Tennessee, Knoxville students were shocked when the soccer legend Peyton Manning fell in his online class. The NFL athlete shared words of encouragement and advice on how to maintain a volunteer spirit even when the campus has been closed due to COVID-19 security precautions.
And in a turn of events, the great NBA Shaquille O & # 39; Neal I spoke to first graders at the end of last month.
With many schools staying online until the summer break, there are likely to be even more celebrities at some conferences and lesson plans.
Who will be the next? Stay tuned!
