Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to critics after the fifth cancellation of the vs. Tony Ferguson

%MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7911% %MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7912%

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he is more upset than anyone else because his fight with Tony Ferguson was postponed for the fifth time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7913% %MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7914%

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion would face Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18, but the COVID-19 outbreak meant the event could not take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Nurmagomedov had been informed that he was "99 percent,quot; certain that he would still fight Ferguson, and Abu Dhabi was ready to organize the event.

%MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7915% %MINIFYHTMLddc8892ce18dac1f63193cb6b79f2c7916%

The 31-year-old Russian said on Wednesday that there is no chance he could fight as he follows orders to stay home.

Staying at home in quarantine and reading people's reaction to the situation surrounding my struggle, it turns out that everyone should be quarantined, governments of all countries, famous people from all over the world urge people to meet all safety requirements to limit the spread of disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one released from all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fighting? – I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you for canceling the fight, probably like everyone else, I had a lot of plans after the fight, but I can't control everything. The biggest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes in an unpredictable way. But Khabib has yet to fight, is that what you're saying? – Take care and put yourself in my place. – I am sitting at home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my struggle, it turns out that everyone should be quarantined, governments of all countries and famous people around the world urge the people to meet safety requirements to limit the spread of disease in order to save people, and Habib is released from all obligations and must demonstrate free will and practice flying around the world risking his life for the sake of the battle? – I understand everything and I'm definitely no less upset than you to cancel the battle, probably, like everyone else, I had a lot of plans after the battle, but I can't control all this. The superpowers and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Habib still has to fight, so it turns out? "Take care of yourself and put yourself in my place." A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on April 1, 2020 at 12:02 p.m. PDT

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

"Staying home in quarantine and reading people's reaction to the situation surrounding my fight, it turns out that everyone should be quarantined," Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram. "(G) In all countries, famous people around the world urge people to comply with all safety requirements to limit the spread of the disease, save people, and Khabib is the only one released from all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world for the sake of struggle?

"I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you for canceling the fight, probably like everyone else, I had a lot of plans after the fight, but I can't control everything."