Kerryon Johnson says Madden is & # 39; trash & # 39 ;, because he played someone while playing as himself

Usually when players see themselves in Madden they are upset with their ratings, but Lions running back Kerryon Johnson feels he is rated too high.

Johnson recently mocked Madden's developers, saying that due to the coronavirus situation, they should now have more free time to create a better game. Johnson has always criticized Madden, often tweeting his complaints about the video game franchise.

Johnson recently voiced his concerns.

Hopefully with all this coronavirus downtime … the people who go crazy really take time and reflect on how bad the game is … – Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 29, 2020

One of his supporters noted that Madden actually made him a good player in the game. Johnson has an overall rating of 82 (out of 99) placing him 27th among players at his position. It has 88 speeds, 89 accelerations and 85 agility. His juke move appears at 85, which is pretty low on the list among other runners.

Still, Johnson feels he shouldn't be driving anyone crazy in this game.

I knew the game was rubbish when playing with myself and playing with people … as if I hadn't made anyone miss out on it since high school https://t.co/KjDPXzpzBR – Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 29, 2020

While Johnson jokes about not being able to make people miss him, he's actually good at it in real life. PFF I had him tied up for the fifth among runners in his draft class for most forced lost tackles. And upon entering the 2019 season, PFF placed it in the top 12 for forced lost tackles per attempt (0.18) among runners.

Still, don't expect Johnson to play any Madden tournament between players in the future.