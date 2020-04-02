Kenya Moore drops big bomb on Brooklyn Daly family in new video

Let Kenya Moore drop one of the biggest bombs in the hit series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the last episode of the Bravo show, Kenya stated that she tried everything under the sun to save her marriage to Marc Daly. Kenya was honest and real about how and when their marriage went south.

She said she stopped concentrating on herself and did her best to give Brooklyn a loving home: “One of my problems with him is not being able to have a conversation without yelling, getting angry, or crossing the lines. I know it's not me, and I know how hard I have fought for this marriage. I stopped worrying about my feelings, and all I was doing was trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work as hard as I could to keep my family together. "

Kenya went on to say that Marc broke down so many barriers, including the fact that he was not allowed to speak to his parents.

The former beauty queen explained, "I am not allowed to speak to your mother or father. If you don't know everything about that person's life, they won't let you in."

One person had this reaction: "I've also had a LOT of struggles in my marriage, but damn it! That is fraudulent shit when your spouse has never given you access to their parents! That is the reddest red flag that has ever flown ! "

Another commenter said, "Well why the hell would you marry a man who doesn't allow you to talk to his parents?" I was as desperate as hell.

This follower shared: "So where are we going … Have you been married to a man who you claim is your soul mate, but of those two years you have not met, nor can you speak to anyone in his family? 2) a baby, but your baby had not met his grandparents on either side, only the babysitter and Brandy? 3) Did you marry a man that you now know nothing about and that you had to live as he wanted? 4) I know that Marc put on your disrespectful shoes and showed you what you look like to others, now he is suddenly an abusive and controlling man who you fear and fear for your life, but you want him to be a part of Brooklyn life? Kenya, always YOU'RE BLAMING EVERYBODY for what you do to them to treat you accordingly, but you can't own the soulless Broke Down shoes you keep walking in. The only person who is being hurt in your web of illusion is and will be for always brooklyn I'm sorry but your mother knew what she was doing tri It's up to you not to see it. 😒😒 "

A fourth comment read: "It seems like he talks to her the way she talks to women on the show 🤔 listening to so many red flags, but she ignored them all 🤦🏾‍♀️ I wonder if there is something not being said or talked about 🤔🤷🏾‍♀️ ".

Ad

Kenya offers drama.



Post views:

0 0