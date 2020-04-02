Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick theorize about Kourtney's problems

Kourtney Kardashian He hasn't been on the best terms with his sisters lately, but when did things start to go wrong?
In this preview of tonight's new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner reveals his theory: that Kourt's confusion dates back to his breakup since Scott Disick.
She shares her theory with Khloe Kardashian and Scott himself, although he immediately rules it out.
"I'm just saying that I think the whole situation could have affected her mentally and I don't think she dealt with it," says Kendall.
Scott reflects on the situation in a confessional interview and explains that, for a long time, he thinks Kourtney "has really felt misunderstood."
"And a lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she has good intentions. And you just have to see that through her," she explains. "And sometimes it's a little bit difficult."
Khloe certainly knows this first hand. In the clip, she tells Kendall that despite things being tense between the two, Khloe recently came up with "the best text."
According to Khloe, the text reads: "One million percent, we need to have a conversation, if not today, it can be any day, but we can't let this go on and sweep it under the rug like we normally do. Someone I love and I respect and want you to always feel good when you are around me. I would like this to be a conversation in which BOTH sides can be heard. I don't want to feel like this is one. " What we can do when communication improves, I will do. "
However, she really didn't get the answer she expected.
"Nine hours later, he sent me a video of the private plane he was traveling in," Khloe tells Kendall, who replies that he doesn't think Kourtney is extremely self-aware. "
"She can't sit back and say, 'Okay, I was wrong' or 'Okay, f-k. I screwed up. She can't do that," adds Kendall.
Khloe also says she believes Kourtney tends to play "the victim role."
"It is frustrating because I have had an incredible relationship with Kourtney, and I would never throw it away, regardless of whether we are in a strange place right now. Because that comes and goes," Khloe explains in a confessional. "But she is not even trying to fix things with me."
Regardless of how Kourtney handles her relationships, Scott still sees the good in her.
"I know she wants to be on good terms with everyone," he says. "It just doesn't always turn out that way."
It has not yet been determined if the sisters can fix things! Check out Kendall, Khloe and Scott's full clip above.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
