Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick theorize about Kourtney's problems

Kourtney Kardashian He hasn't been on the best terms with his sisters lately, but when did things start to go wrong?

In this preview of tonight's new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner reveals his theory: that Kourt's confusion dates back to his breakup since Scott Disick.

She shares her theory with Khloe Kardashian and Scott himself, although he immediately rules it out.

"I'm just saying that I think the whole situation could have affected her mentally and I don't think she dealt with it," says Kendall.

Scott reflects on the situation in a confessional interview and explains that, for a long time, he thinks Kourtney "has really felt misunderstood."

"And a lot of people feel like she's being rude, but I know she has good intentions. And you just have to see that through her," she explains. "And sometimes it's a little bit difficult."

Khloe certainly knows this first hand. In the clip, she tells Kendall that despite things being tense between the two, Khloe recently came up with "the best text."