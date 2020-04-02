Kelsey Grammer is thrilled when she meets co-stars of & # 39; Frasier & # 39; during the closure of coronavirus

WENN

Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin and David Hyde Pierce have gathered for an emotional Skype chat from their respective homes during the covid-19 crisis.

Up News Info –

"Frasier"stars Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, Peri GilpinY David Hyde Pierce united hosts of "Stars in the house" Seth Rudetsky Y James Wesley for an emotional online meeting.

The cast of the iconic sitcom met on Skype on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at night while locked up in their homes, to raise money for jobless actors amid the Covid-19 crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLcf1becdd835d0b3a71aa977f86f69ae511% %MINIFYHTMLcf1becdd835d0b3a71aa977f86f69ae512%

During the show, which is supporting The Actors Fund during the pandemic, the stars of the NBC show, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, recalled their time on the series, with Kelsey, 65, declaring that he " it fell". love with each and every one "of his castmates.

"What is so remarkable is that it happened over and over again in a quiet moment where I would sit and think, 'My God, they're wonderful!'" He said. "I was completely engulfed in this love with them that I still have to this day."

<br />

Jane, 58, who played Daphne Crane, described the cast as "just a big family," and David, 60, who played Daphne's husband, Niles, was full of praise for Kelsey, saying, " You enjoyed the rest of us and the guest stars so much. You never said: & # 39; The light is on me, find the light you can & # 39 ;, as other stars would. "

Kelsey first appeared as a radio psychiatrist Frasier in comedy "Health", before presenting the new show, which won 37 Emmy Awards in total.

Last year, the star scoffed that it could restart "as soon as next spring" and, at the end of Wednesday's broadcast, hosts James and Seth stated, "I'm so excited for a reboot to happen!"

While all the stars laughed in unison, they were unable to shed light on future plans.