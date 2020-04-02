Keep your car clean to reduce the risk of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLdc03ef289266a303a8c4cf66d084859011% %MINIFYHTMLdc03ef289266a303a8c4cf66d084859012%

The spread of the new coronavirus and its disease associated with COVID-19 worsens because it is highly contagious. Since vehicle interiors are essentially small spaces, it is important to take steps to reduce the risk of contracting the virus while driving or driving indoors.

When it comes to vehicles, good hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission of the virus, which is spread from small drops in the nose or mouth when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

But proper cleaning and disinfection is also recommended. This is because the virus can exist on a variety of surfaces, sometimes even days after contagious drops were planted there. Edmunds experts recommend these tips to increase your safety during the outbreak.

TO BE PREPARED

While it is important that the interior of your vehicle is clean, it is also important that your hands are free of germs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before or after eating, using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing, caring for others, and leaving your home.

Cleaning of your vehicle should also be on the list. It may also be a good idea to wear disposable or designated gloves during cleaning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus indoors.

Limiting your trips abroad is the most effective method of ensuring that you will not get the coronavirus or pass it on to others. Restrict your movement to essential tasks only. This will reduce the spread of germs to your vehicle and prevent you from taking them to the outside world or back inside your home.

USE THE RIGHT TOOLS

The right disinfectants can kill the coronavirus so it doesn't live on surfaces like rubber, plastic, aluminum, and leather. The most common household cleaners will work. The American Chemistry Council has a useful list of specific EPA-approved products for use against coronavirus. We recommend keeping a tube of disinfecting wipes in your vehicle for regular use.

Check to make sure the cleaners you are using are safe for the surfaces of your car. Some disinfectants can dry the leather. A safer option would be to use mild soap and water, then apply a leather conditioner to protect those surfaces. This option will not kill the hardest germs or disinfectants, but it will greatly reduce them and help prevent the spread.

FOCUS ON POINTS OF CONTACT

The main areas to be cleaned are obvious. The entire interior of the car touched by your fingers should be cleaned: the steering wheel, gear lever, lane change and windshield wipers, door handles, radio knobs, infotainment controllers, storage containers and seat belts. CDC recommends cleaning touched surfaces daily.

Another area might not be so immediately apparent: The top of the dash is a prime place to house such microorganisms, according to Charles P. Gerba, professor of microbiology and public health at the University of Arizona. Circulating air swirls against the windshield and adheres to the dash, where it can be distributed throughout the cabin, Gerba said. Cleaning that stain reduces the risk.

Children and the elderly

People who are in regular contact with children and the elderly should take extra precautions, even if those two groups do not share the same airspace at the same time. This is because children are often less careful about hygiene and cleanliness, while the elderly are more susceptible to remaining germs.

People over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are at the highest risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization. But proper and regular cleaning inside the car can greatly reduce the risk of passing the virus on to children and others.

EDMUNDS DICE: Keeping clean in your car is a small act that can go a long way toward the common good. If you are going on outdoor trips, do everything you can to slow down or prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sanitizing the steering wheel over and over may seem tedious and unnecessary, but it's likely to save lives.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Ryan ZumMallen is a staff writer for Edmunds. Twitter: @ zoomy575m; Instagram: zoomy575m.

