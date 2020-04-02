Kash Doll leaves fans puzzled by Baby Bump's image

Instagram

The raptor & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; He apparently makes a pregnancy announcement by sharing a photo of her showing her round belly, but most of her fans aren't convinced.

It is Kash Doll pregnant with her first child? The rapper surprised her social media followers with a baby bomb on Wednesday, April 1, but her fans have been questioning the authenticity or her claim since it's April Fool's Day.

The "For Everybody" raptor shared a photo of her wearing an apparent baby bump on her Instagram and Twitter page. She was wearing nothing more than a red bra and panties in the picture, exposing her round belly. He was squatting while holding his dog, frowning like he was about to kiss his furry pet.

Kash captioned the photo posted on her Instagram account, "Thanks u @ mr_ware91 for fixing all my photos during my pregnancy … it's time!" To make it more obvious, he wrote alongside the image on Twitter: "I'm so happy I don't have to edit my photos anymore! My baby is on the way."

Some of her friends and followers are happy for her, with 2 Chainz writing in the comment section, "Congratulations." However, many others refrained from congratulating the 28-year-old artist because they think it might be an April Fool's Day prank.

"April mf fools!" one remarked. Another dubious fan wrote: "Uhmmmmmm, no … I'll check bck tomorrow." Someone else reacted to the news: "Chica Lmao stop playing."

Someone else believes this cannot be true because "girl, you were drunk with you almost two weeks ago." Another said, "Cap, like I saw you yesterday."

A non-funny follower wrote, "This joke is getting old." Seemingly divided, someone else commented, "I hope this is a joke, but if not, congratulations to the ex-future wife."

Another claimed that the photo of the baby's bump was retouched with Photoshop, "Lmao joked because that photo was from her Christmas photo shoot. She touched up a tummy." But another person pleaded to differ, noting that Kash also shared an ultrasound image in his Instagram Stories.

It remains to be seen if Kash is really pregnant or if she was joking around as many people suspect.