Kartik Aaryan shows off his baking skills

Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media for the 21-day shutdown, as the actor constantly urges his fans and followers to stay home to fight the coronavirus. In addition, he has not forgotten to make the most of the quarantine. He came to social media to reveal that this year due to the blockade, after seven years, he spent his sister's special day, her birthday with her. He also showed his fans the cake he baked and jokingly called it "bada cupcake."

He captioned the images saying: "Lockdown ka fayda – Celebrating Kittu's birthday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya. Happy birthday Doctor Kiki. Pride of the family. @ Dr.kiki_” Kartik praises his sister often. The brothers share a close bond. And Kartik glimpsed it once more.