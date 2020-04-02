Karlie Kloss shares a rare vision of her marriage to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss He is a happy newlywed.

While the Catwalk Project the host has been married to Joshua Kushner for a year and together for more than seven years, pop culture fans still don't know much about the relationship.

But as long as you sit with Diane Von Furstenberg for his Spotify podcast Charged with DVFThe supermodel couldn't help but open up about her special bond with her husband.

"I met, got married, and am madly in love with my soulmate," Karlie shared when speaking about Joshua. "He really is my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone this way and I feel like I almost grew up with him. I met him when he was 19 years old and I think that there are many things in me that I was still doing when I met him and still am to this day. "

Karlie continued: "But I think one thing I have really learned during my 20 years so far has been how important it is to continue that personal growth and invest in myself and give myself space and time to grow in myself."