Karlie Kloss shares a rare vision of her marriage to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss He is a happy newlywed.
While the Catwalk Project the host has been married to Joshua Kushner for a year and together for more than seven years, pop culture fans still don't know much about the relationship.
But as long as you sit with Diane Von Furstenberg for his Spotify podcast Charged with DVFThe supermodel couldn't help but open up about her special bond with her husband.
"I met, got married, and am madly in love with my soulmate," Karlie shared when speaking about Joshua. "He really is my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone this way and I feel like I almost grew up with him. I met him when he was 19 years old and I think that there are many things in me that I was still doing when I met him and still am to this day. "
Karlie continued: "But I think one thing I have really learned during my 20 years so far has been how important it is to continue that personal growth and invest in myself and give myself space and time to grow in myself."
In her personal conversation with Diane, Karlie explained her belief that it is so important to love yourself, whether inside or outside of a relationship. Fortunately, Joshua is the "most incredible support,quot;.
"As much as you love someone else, you cannot change or lose who you are for someone else and I think being in such a serious relationship so young, I really had to realize those limits of how much I love someone else, how I want to give them so much but also respect what I need as the other half, "he explained. "(Joshua) loves me, but he is the most caring person in my life … He wants me to pursue my dreams. He helped me dream big."
Karlie added: "I really followed my heart by choosing to be with the person I love despite the complications involved. For me, it was worth fighting for."
As fans may know, Karlie's brother-in-law is Jared Kushner who is a sir adviser to the president Donald trump. Their family connection turned viral in a recent season of Catwalk Project.
"I am sure I am not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with his family on politics," Karlie previously said in See what happens live with Andy Cohen. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and plan to do the same in 2020."
